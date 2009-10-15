Primetime Ratings: Small Increases For ‘Dance,' ‘Glee' Give Fox Win

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance and Glee posted slight increases Wednesday night over their prior week; enough to push the network past its main Wednesday competitor, CBS. Dance achieved a 2.8/8 in the 8 p.m. hour, up from last week's 2.5/7, while Glee came in at 3.3/9, up from last week's 3.2/8.

Following Fox's Dance at 8 p.m. was CBS with The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.2/7) and Gary Unmarried (2.4/7). NBC's Mercy was next with a 2.0/6. Hank (1.8/5) and The Middle (2.0/6) came in fourth place again for the hour. The CW was fifth at 1.4/4 for America's Next Top Model.

CBS moved into first at 9, with Criminal Minds pulling in at 3.6/9 with 13.4 million tuning in. ABC's Modern Family (3.6/9) and Cougar Town (3.2/8) combined to average a 3.4/9. Fox was next at 3.3/9 for Glee. NBC's Law & Order: SVU delivered a 2.7/7. The CW was next at 0.4/1 for a rerun of Melrose Place.

CSI: NY was first for CBS at 10 with a 3.2/9 and 12.9 million viewers. ABC's Eastwick tied NBC's The Jay Leno Show at 1.7/5.

On the night, Fox edged out CBS 3.1/8 to 3.0/8. CBS was first in viewers with 11.3 million. ABC finished third with a 2.3/6. NBC was fourth at 2.1/6. The CW finished in back of the pack at 0.9/2.