Primetime Ratings: 'Sleepy Hollow' Up Slightly in Finale

The two-hour season finale of Sleepy Hollow earned an average 2.3 with adults 18-49, up 5% from last week’s 9 p.m. broadcast, to put Fox atop all broadcast networks Monday evening, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The controversial comments made by Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis appeared to have no affect on the show's ratings, as the ABC series was even with last week's 2.3, though that still ties as Bachelor's series low. Castle jumped 5% at 2.0. ABC finished second among networks with a 2.2/6.

CBS’ How I Met Your Mother was the No. 1 show on broadcast Monday night, drawing a 3.0, even with last week; 2 Broke Girls also held even at 2.7. Mike & Molly dipped 13% to a 2.1 and Mom declined 14% to a 1.9. New drama Intelligence dipped a tenth to a 1.1. CBS placed third with a 2.0/5.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.7/4. The network aired two hours of Hollywood Game Night, earning a 1.3 at 8 p.m. (up 30% from the Dec. 23 holiday special), before gaining two tenths to a series-best 1.5 at 9 p.m. The Blacklist dipped another 8% to a 2.3 at 10 p.m., though it was still enough to win its timeslot.

Hart of Dixie (down 20%) and Beauty and the Beast (up 33%) each drew a 0.4, to give the CW a 0.4/1 finish on the evening. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Dixie was even with last week's 0.4 while Beast rose a tenth to a 0.4.