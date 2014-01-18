ABC, Warner Horizon Condemn 'Bachelor' Star's Anti-Gay Remarks

Anti-gay comments by Juan Pablo Galavis, star of this cycle of ABC’s The Bachelor, drew condemnation Saturday from ABC, Warner Horizon Television (the company that produces the show), and the reality show's executive producers.

"Juan Pablo's comments were careless, thoughtless and insensitive, and in no way reflect the views of the network, the show's producers or studio," they said in a brief joint statement.

In an interview Friday night with website The TV Page, Galavis rejected the idea of a gay person appearing on The Bachelor.

"I don’t think it is a good example for kids to watch that on TV," he said. "Obviously people have their husband and wife and kids and that is how we are brought up. Now there is fathers having kids and all that, and it is hard for me to understand that too in the sense of a household having peoples… Two parents sleeping in the same bed and the kid going into bed… It is confusing in a sense. But I respect them because they want to have kids. They want to be parents. So it is a scale… Where do you put it on the scale? Where is the thin line to cross or not? You have to respect everybody's desires and way of living. But it would be too hard for TV."

Galavis added that gay people are "more pervert in a sense."

Galavis apologized via his Facebook page Saturday: “I want to apologize to all the people I may have offended because of my comments on having a Gay or Bisexual Bachelor. The comment was taken out of context. If you listen to the entire interview, there’s nothing but respect for Gay people and their families. I have many gay friends and one of my closest friends who’s like a brother has been a constant in my life especially during the past 5 months. The word pervert was not what I meant to say and I am very sorry about it. Everyone knows English is my second language and my vocabulary is not as broad as it is in Spanish and, because of this, sometimes I use the wrong words to express myself. What I meant to say was that gay people are more affectionate and intense and for a segment of the TV audience this would be too racy to accept. The show is very racy as it is and I don’t let my 5 year old daughter watch it. Once again, I’m sorry for how my words were taken. I would never disrespect anyone."

Galavis, who had been a contestant on a previous season of The Bachelorette also spoke Saturday with a representative from GLAAD, which released a quote from the reality star: "I have heard from many gay Latinos today who are hurt because of what I said and I apologize. I know gay parents and I support them and their families. They are good parents and loving families. I am a father and I know the feel of being a father, why wouldn't I want my gay friends to also be happy parents? I also want gay and lesbian youth to know that it is fine to be who you are. Gay or straight, Black or White, Latin or American, what matters here is to respect who we are. I look forward to meeting with gay and lesbian families as well as Monica and Wilson from GLAAD. Gay and lesbian people, and the children they are raising, wrongfully face discrimination and I want them to know that I'm on their side."