Primetime Ratings: Sinking Dog

The bad news for CBS reality show Greatest American Dog is that it was down significantly from its week-ago premiere numbers. The good news is that it built from a 1.4/5 to a 1.8/6 in rating/share in the 18-49 demo from its first half-hour from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. to its second half hour Thursday night.

That's according to Nielsen Media Research overnight viewing that does not include time-shifting, so the numbers will change. But as a snapshot, it showed a light viewing night with no standouts.

For the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. hour, Dog averaged a 1.6/6, down from the 2.1/8 of its premiere the week before. That 1.6/6 was only good enough for third, but a competitive third and only two-tenths of a rating point behind leader NBC at a 1.8/6.

Fox won the night in the 18-49 demo with a 2.2/7 led by the results show for So You Think You Can Dance, which averaged a 2.7/8, the night's highest-rated show by far.

Meanwhile, ABC could not crack a 2 rating (averaging a 1.3 for fourth place). Grey's Anatomy continues to underperform in repeats, averaging only a 1.1/3 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. vs. a 1.9/6 for a repeat of CSI, which it regularly beats head-to-head when the shows are both airing original episodes.

CBS was second with a 1.7/5 in the demo, followed by NBC with a 1.6/5 for Last Comic Standing and Fear Itself, NBC's new take on the terror anthology series, which couldn't scare up many viewers at a 1 rating/3 share, down 50% from the 2 rating it drew in its June 5 debut.

The CW came in fifth with a 0.5/2.