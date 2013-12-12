Primetime Ratings: 'Sing-Off' Slips From Premiere, Still Up Vs Previous Cycle

The second night of NBC's The Sing-Off was down 25% from Monday's two-hour premiere to a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49, but up 6% vs last cycle's second telecast, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC finished in third overall on Wednesday with a 1.7 rating/5 share. At 10 p.m., the holiday special Kelly Clarkson's Cautionary Christmas Music Tale drew a 1.4.

CBS won the night with a 2.2/6. Criminal Minds and CSI each returned from three weeks off down 14% to a 2.4 and 1.8, respectively. Survivor dipped a tenth from last week to a 2.5.

ABC was in second with a 1.9/6. The Middle stayed at last week's season-low 1.9 and Back in the Game rose 7% to a 1.5. Modern Family rebounded 9% to a 3.5 while Super Fun Night improved 13% to a 1.8. Nashville fell 13% to a 1.4, tying its series low.

Fox was in fourth as X Factor matched last week's 1.4 rating.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. Among 18-49s, Arrow's midseason finale was down a tenth to a 1.1, while The Tomorrow People dipped a tenth as well to a 0.5. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Arrow matched last week's 1.1, and Tomorrow People was down a tenth to a 0.5.