Primetime Ratings: 'Sing-Off' Returns Up for NBC

NBC returned The Sing-Off for its limited fourth-season run Monday to a 2.4 rating with adults 18-49, up 26% from its last debut in Sept. 2011 (which should be noted did not have The Voice as a lead in).

Earlier, The Voice was even with another 3.4. NBC won the night with an overall 2.8 rating/7 share.

Fox finished second with a 2.0/5. Almost Human rose a tenth to a 1.8 and Sleepy Hollow fell a tenth from two weeks ago to a 2.1.

ABC was in third with a 1.6/4. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town was even with last year's telecast with a 1.7 and up 14% among total viewers with 6.4 million. The premiere of holiday competition seriesThe Great Christmas Light Fight drew a 1.8 rating and 6.6 million total viewers from 9-11 p.m.

CBS aired a mix of repeats and originals to finish fourth with a 1.3/4. With repeats as lead ins, Mike & Molly dipped 17% to a 2.0. At 10 p.m. Hostages was even at a 1.1.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. The One Direction iHeart Radio Album Release Party drew a 0.2.