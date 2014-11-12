Primetime Ratings: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ ‘Person of Interest’ Hit Lows

ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. hit a series low in live-plus-same day ratings among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The action drama drew a 1.5, down 12% from its most recent new episode Oct. 28. Selfie, which ABC confirmed Friday would not extend beyond its current episode order, effectively canceling the show, led off the night for the network and was even with last week’s episode at 0.9. Forever declined one tenth of a point to 1.0.

The CW tied ABC as the fourth highest rated broadcast network, with both networks as well as Spanish-language Univision averaging a 1.1 rating and 3 share. For the CW, The Flash was even with last week at 1.4. Supernatural gained one tenth of a point to 0.9. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Flash drew a 1.2 and Supernatural drew a 0.9.

On Fox, MasterChef Junior matched its season premiere last week with a 1.8. New Girl declined 19% to 1.3. The Mindy Project was down 23% at 1.0. Fox finished third with a 1.5 / 4.

NBC was the night’s top network with a 2.7 / 8. The Voice was the highest rated show of the evening, even with last Tuesday at 2.9. Chicago Fire was up 29% from last week at 2.2 in an episode that crossed over with fellow NBC procedural dramas Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: SVU.

CBS finished second with a 1.9 / 6. NCIS was down 12% from its last new episode Oct. 28 at 2.3. NCIS: New Orleans was down 13% at 2.0. Person of Interest was down 24% at 1.3, a series low.