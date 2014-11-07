ABC Cancels ‘Selfie,’ Gives ‘Forever’ Full Season

ABC has canceled freshman comedy Selfie and given a full-season order to new drama Forever.

Selfie was the better performing of ABC’s two new Tuesday night comedies this fall, consistently out-rating Manhattan Love Story, which it led into until the latter show became the first new series of the broadcast season to be canceled Oct. 24. But Selfie continued to decline as the season progressed. Its most recent episode Tuesday night drew a 0.9 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49.

Selfie’s order will not be extended beyond its initial 13 episodes. ABC has not confirmed when it will remove the show from its schedule.

Forever, also on Tuesday nights, has posted mediocre live-plus-same day ratings but relatively solid gains in delayed viewing. Its most recent episode Oct. 28 drew a 1.1.

Both Selfie and Forever are produced by Warner Bros. Television.