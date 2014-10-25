ABC Cancels 'Manhattan Love Story'

ABC's Manhattan Love Story is the first new show of the fall to be canceled.

The network confirmed late Friday that the show had been pulled from the schedule. In its fourth and final episode Tuesday, the single-camera comedy drew a 0.7 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49, the lowest rating of any broadcast show on the night, and down 36% from its lead-in, fellow freshman comedy Selfie. Manhattan Love Story premiered Sept. 30 to a 1.5, just one tenth of a point below Selfie's premiere a half hour earlier.

ABC Studios produced Manhattan Love Story. The series was executive produced by Peter Traugott, writer Jeff Lowell, Robin Schwartz, Rachel Kaplan and Jon Liebman.

ABC is not the first network to make a major adjustment this fall. Fox pulled unscripted series Utopia from its Tuesday-night schedule Oct. 1, limiting the show to Friday nights, then confirmed Oct. 18 that it had cut the order for half-hour multi-camera comedy Mulaney from 16 episodes to 13.

Airing on Wednesday nights, ABC's Black-ish has consistently been the highest-rated new comedy of the fall, drawing a 2.4 in its most recent episode.