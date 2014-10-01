Fox Pulls ‘Utopia’ from Tuesday Lineup

Fox is scaling back its commitment to big unscripted bet Utopia, pulling the show from its Tuesday lineup. The social experiment series, which had been airing twice a week, will now air only on Fridays.

In Utopia’s place on Tuesdays, Fox will air the new season of MasterChef Junior, now scheduled to premiere Nov. 4. The show had been originally scheduled for Fridays beginning in November. Fox will air animated-comedy reruns over the next two weeks before the start of the Major League Baseball’s World Series Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Utopia had averaged a 0.9 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 in four Tuesday-night broadcasts following its out-of-timeslot premiere Sept. 7, when the show debuted opposite NBC’s Sunday Night Football to a lower-than-expected 1.9 rating.