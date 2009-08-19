Primetime Ratings: ‘Shaq' Can't Top ‘Talent,' ‘Big Brother'

The series premiere of Shaq Vs., which saw Shaquille O'Neal go head-to-head against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in a game of touch football, finished in third place at 9 p.m. for ABC, with a 1.7/5 rating and 4.3 million viewers. It tied for third with Fox's More to Love.

Fox's Hell's Kitchen was the highest-rated show at 3.4/11. CBS' rerun of NCIS was second at 8 p.m. with a 1.8/6 but first in viewers with 9.5 million. A rerun of America's Got Talent on NBC was next at 1.5/5, with ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire behind that at 1.4/5. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a 90210 rerun.

CBS and NBC tied for first at 9 with Big Brother and America's Got Talent, respectively. Both earned a 2.9/8. Talent was tops in viewers on the night with 11.7 million. Shaq Vs. and More to Love both averaged 1.7/5. The CW came in at 0.3/1 for a second hour of 90210 in reruns.

The second new hour of Talent earned a 3.1/9 for NBC. Primetime: The Outsiders on ABC was next at 1.3/4. CBS was third with a Medium rerun pulling a 1.1/3.

Fox won the night with a 2.6/8, barely edging out NBC, which tallied a 2.5/8. The Peacock was first in viewers with 9.8 million. CBS was third at 1.9/6. ABC came in at 1.5/4. The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1.