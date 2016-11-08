Primetime Ratings: Scores Soar Against Halloween Comps

Broadcast showed gains Monday, with the previous Monday’s offerings affected by Halloween trick or treating. NBC was the big winner at 2.2 in adults 18-49 and a 7 share, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with The Voice up 15% to 2.3. A Saturday Night Live election special did a 2.1 at 10 p.m.

ABC and CBS had twin 1.3/4s, Fox did a 1.1/4, and The CW scored a 0.6/2.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars ticked up 7% to a 1.6 and Conviction was down a tenth of a point at 0.7.

CBS had been relatively unaffected by Halloween the week before. Kevin Can Wait grew 21% to 1.7 and Man With a Plan and 2 Broke Girls both fell 7% to 1.4. The Odd Couple lost 25% at 0.9 before drama Scorpion weighed in at 1.1, down 21%.

Fox’s Gotham grew 33% to 1.2 and Lucifer climbed 11% to 1.0.

On CW, Supergirl increased 17% to 0.7 and Jane the Virgin leaped 25% to 0.5.