Trending

Primetime Ratings: Scores Soar Against Halloween Comps

By

Broadcast showed gains Monday, with the previous Monday’s offerings affected by Halloween trick or treating. NBC was the big winner at 2.2 in adults 18-49 and a 7 share, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with The Voice up 15% to 2.3. A Saturday Night Live election special did a 2.1 at 10 p.m.

ABC and CBS had twin 1.3/4s, Fox did a 1.1/4, and The CW scored a 0.6/2.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars ticked up 7% to a 1.6 and Conviction was down a tenth of a point at 0.7.

CBS had been relatively unaffected by Halloween the week before. Kevin Can Wait grew 21% to 1.7 and Man With a Plan and 2 Broke Girls both fell 7% to 1.4. The Odd Couple lost 25% at 0.9 before drama Scorpion weighed in at 1.1, down 21%.

Fox’s Gotham grew 33% to 1.2 and Lucifer climbed 11% to 1.0.

On CW, Supergirl increased 17% to 0.7 and Jane the Virgin leaped 25% to 0.5.