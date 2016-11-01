Primetime Ratings: Halloween Takes Bite Out of Nielsens

NBC won the ratings on a night where TV viewing was impacted by trick or treating. The Voice rated a 2.0 in adults 18-49, down 26%, while Timeless slipped 21% to a 1.1.

NBC scored a 1.7/6 share, according to Nielsen’s overnights, ahead of CBS’ 1.4/5, ABC’s 1.2/4, Fox’s 0.9/3 and The CW’s 0.5/2.

On CBS, Kevin Can Wait was down 13% at 1.4, and Man With a Plan’s 1.5 was down 6% from its premiere. 2 Broke Girls defied the trend by climbing 7% to a 1.5, as did The Odd Couple, up 9% to 1.2. Scorpion grew 17% to 1.4.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars rated a 1.5, down 6%, and the special All Access Nashville a 0.7.

Fox’s Gotham and Lucifer both did a 0.9. Gotham fell 18% and Lucifer slid 10%.

On The CW, Supergirl slipped 33% to a 0.6 and Jane the Virgin 33% to a 0.4.