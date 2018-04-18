Primetime Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Paces ABC to Win

With a boost from Roseanne, ABC took the ratings prize Tuesday, scoring a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 1.1/5 that NBC put up.

Roseanne did a 3.4, same as last week, and Alex, Inc. a 1.2, up 33% from its last airing, on a different night of the week. Black-ish fell 21% to 1.1 and Splitting Up Together was down 17% to 1.0. For The People did a flat 0.6.

For NBC, The Voice did a 1.5—it was a repeat the week before--and Rise was a level 0.8. Chicago Med was down a tenth of a point at 1.2.

CBS rated a 1.0/4, with NCIS off 15% to 1.1 and Bull down 8% to 1.1, then NCIS: New Orleans off 11% at 0.8.

Fox was at 0.7/3, with Lethal Weapon at 0.7, LA to Vegas at 0.6 and New Girl at 0.6, all three down a tenth of a point.

The CW was at 0.6/2, with The Flash at 0.6 and Black Lightning at 0.5, both shows flat.

Univision was at 0.5/2 and Telemundo at 0.4/2.