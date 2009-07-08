Primetime Ratings: ‘Road Trip' Debut Pulls In Second For NBC

The season premiere of NBC's The Great American Road Trip drove to a second place finish in the opening hour of primetime Tuesday night, tying ABC's The Superstars with a 1.3/5. NBC, buoyed by America's Got Talent, won the night overall.

At 8 CBS came in first with a rerun of NCIS delivering a 1.9/7 and 10.8 million viewers, the highest audience total of the night. After ABC and NBC, Fox was next at 0.7/3 for a feature presentation of Legally Blonde 2. A 90210 rerun on the CW pulled a 0.4/2.

NBC moved into first at 9 with America's Got Talent delivering a 3.0/9 and 10.4 million viewers. CBS and ABC tied for second at 1.8/5. CBS programmed a rerun of the Mentalist, drawing 9.1 million viewers, while ABC countered with 20/20 featuring Michael Jackson, which earned 5.7 million viewers. Fox stayed in fourth at 0.8/2 for the second hour of Legally Blonde 2. The CW earned a 0.4/1 for a rerun of Hitched Or Ditched.

ABC jumped to first at 10 with Primetime: Family Secrets delivering a 2.6/7 and 8.6 million in audience. NBC was next at 2.3/7 for Dateline. CBS' 48 Hours Mystery finished third at 1.5/4.

On the night NBC topped the networks with a 2.2/7. ABC was second at 1.9/6. CBS earned a 1.7/5 and was first in viewers with 8.4 million. Fox came in fourth at 0.8/2, while the CW was fifth with a 0.4/1.