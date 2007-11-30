Primetime Ratings: Repeats Start to Crack Lineups

With the November sweeps having just ended and some networks bringing out the repeats, CBS was the winner Thursday in the 18-49 demo with a 3.5/9, led by the night's top show, a new episode of Survivor (4.5/12).

Even CBS' CSI (3.4/8) beat Grey's Anatomy (3.1/8), a turnabout from the norm, although both were in repeats and Grey's does not repeat particularly well.

NBC was in second place, unfamiliar territory but led by a time-period-winning performance by a new ER (3.4/9) up against a repeat of Without a Trace on CBS, as well as solid outings from The Office (a 3 rating for a repeat) and a new episode of Scrubs (3.1/7).

ABC was in an also unfamiliar third place at a 2.5/6 with a lineup of repeats of Ugly Betty (1.9/5) and Grey's and a new Big Shots (2.4/6), though even that number may be inflated by the ratings for the Green Bay/Dallas football game in Milwaukee--the overnights are time period, not program, averages--a competing network helpfully pointed out..





Fox was fourth with a 2.6/7 for its game-show lineup of Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader and Don't Forget the Lyrics.

The CW couldn't quite crack a one rating with an all-repeat lineup of Smallville and Supernatural.