Primetime Ratings: Repeats Lead Way On Monday
Repeats led the way on a lightly viewed night for broadcast network prime time Monday.
CBS's sitcoms topped the night, as they have for almost all of the season. The network averaged a 2.4/7 in the 18-49 demo, led by a repeat of Two and a Half Men with a 3.5/10, easily the top-rated show of the night and the only one to crack a 2.5 rating.
ABC was second with a 2.2/6 for a repeat of a Shrek Christmas special and theatrical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Fox was third with a 2/6 in the demo, led by a repeat of House (2.1/6) rather than a new outing for Prison Break (1.9/5).
NBC, the only network programming all-new shows came in fourth at a 1.7/5, with a 1.5/4 for a Today Show special on 2008, which would have been good for the show in its normal morning slot, but not in the lead-off 8-9 prime slot. The network did slightly better with two hours worth of Momma's Boys, which averaged a 1.9/5 at 9-11.
The WB was fifth with a .4/1 for repeats of Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill.
