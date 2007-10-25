Primetime Ratings: Red Sox Rock Rockies, Win Ratings, Too

The Boston Red Sox’s shellacking of the Colorado Rockies in the first game of the World Series powered it to victory in the 18-49 demo with a 5.6 rating/14 share, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

That could change when the final national numbers are in, since the overnights do not include some West Coast viewing of the game, but either way Fox will easily win the night.

In distant second was ABC with a 3.6/9 in the demo, led by Private Practice at a 4.5/11 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. The Grey's Anatomy spinoff was essentially flat from the week before.

Pushing Daisies, which the network just renewed, averaged a 3/8, down sharply from its 3.6/10 the week before.

NBC was fourth with a 2.9/7. The debut of Phenomenon from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. was less than phenomenal at a 2.9/8, although that was good enough for third from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Bionic Woman was the network's highest-rated show at a 3/8, essentially flat from the week before but down significantly from its 5.5/14 debut.

The CW averaged a 1.8/5, led by America’s Next Top Model's competitive 2.3/6 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.