Primetime Ratings: Reality Tops Tuesday's Ratings Race

Reality vets Hell's Kitchen on Fox and America's Got Talent on NBC led the ratings race on Tuesday while two first-year unscripted series — ABC's Shaq Vs. and Fox's More to Love — hung in there with decent numbers.

On a night loaded with reality programming, especially in the middle hour, Fox's Hell's Kitchen ruled as the top program in adults 18-49 (3.4 rating/11 share) while averaging 7.5 million viewers overall, according to preliminary national estimates from Nielsen. Kitchen dominated opposite repeats of reality shows on ABC and NBC as well as repeat CBS drama NCIS (1.7/6 in 18-49, 9.7 million viewers overall), which was the hour's most-watched program overall.

Action intensified at 9 o'clock as ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox all aired unscripted programming. NBC's America's Got Talent prevailed, averaging a 3.0/9 in 18-49 and 11.2 million viewers overall for its full two hours, and CBS' Big Brother was a solid second (2.5/7 in 18-49, 7.4 million viewers overall), coming back to earth after hitting a nearly two-year high the previous week.

