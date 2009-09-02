Primetime Ratings: Reality Reigns In Tuesday Ratings

Reality ruled as usual on the final Tuesday of television's summer season, with Fox's Hell's Kitchen, NBC's America's Got Talent and CBS' Big Brother all clicking. Brother drew its largest overall audience on any night this summer.

According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen, NBC scored a narrow demo victory on the night -- and won easily in total viewers -- behind its two-hour performance episode of America's Got Talent (3.2 rating/9 share in adults 18-49, 12.5 million viewers overall), which was in line with its recent deliveries. The Peacock net also did decently at 8 p.m. with an encore of the previous week's Talent (1.5/5 in 18-49, 6.3 million viewers overall).

Fox, a close second in 18-49 and the night's leader in younger categories, dominated as usual at 8 p.m. with Hell's Kitchen (3.2/11 in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall) and was up a tick at 9 p.m. with first-year unscripted series More to Love (1.8/5 in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall).

Click here for the full story at Variety.com