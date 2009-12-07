Primetime Ratings: Quarterback Showdown on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Wins For NBC

The Arizona Cardinals Sunday Night Football victory over the Minnesota Vikings, which pitted veteran MVP quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Bret Favre against each other, earned the highest ratings of the night Sunday, propelling NBC to the primetime win.

NFL overrun on Fox topped the 7 p.m. hour with a 6.1/17 rating and 16 million viewers. NBC’s Football Night in America was next at 2.8/8, followed by CBS’ 60 Minutes at 2.1/6. A rerun of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC came in at 2.0/5.

The first hour of Sunday Night Football won the 8 p.m. time slot with a 5.8/14 and 16.1 million viewers. CBS’ The Amazing Race season fniale hit a season-high at 3.7/9. ABC and Fox tied for third at 3.0/7. ABC aired Extreme Makeover: Home Edition while Fox countered with the Allstate BCS Selection Show (3.4/9) and a The Simpsons rerun (2.6/6) at 8 and 8:30, respectively.

The second hour of Cardinals/Vikings was the highest-rated hour in primetime at 7.3/17 with 19.5 million viewers.

ABC’s Desperate Housewives was next at 4.8/11. Fox was third at 2.5/6 for reruns of Family Guy (3.0/7) and American Dad (2.1/5). CBS’ Three Rivers scored a 2.2/5.

NBC stayed on top in the 10 p.m. hour at 6.4/16 with 16.9 million viewers. ABC’s Brothers & Sisters delivered a 3.7/9. CBS was third at 1.6/4 for Cold Case.

On the night, NBC was tops at 5.6/14 and 15.1 million viewers. Fox was second at 3.9/10. ABC came in third with a 3.4/8. CBS delivered a 2.4/6.