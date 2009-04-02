Primetime Ratings: Promising Debut for CBS's 'I Get That A Lot'

I Get That A Lot, a new show in which celebrities take on everyday roles and people react accordingly, won the first hour of primetime on CBS with a 3.4/10 rating and 10.3 million total viewers. Fox, programming Lie To Me and an hour of American Idol, one the highest ratings on the night.

I Get That A Lot won the time slot, with its highest ratings coming in the 8:30 half-hour at 3.7/11 and 10.8 million viewers. Fox was second with Lie To Me at 2.6/8. ABC delivered a 1.9/6 with Scrubs (1.9/6) at 8 and Better Off Ted (1.8/5) at 8:30. America's Next Top Model was next for the CW with a 1.7/5. A re-run of Law & Order: Criminal Intent delivered a 1.2/4 for NBC.

Fox moved into first place at 9 with American Idol pulling 8/1/20 and 23.7 million viewers, the top ratings and audience of the night. Lost on ABC earned a 4.2/10, the second highest-rated show on the night. A re-run of Criminal Minds on CBS was third at 2.3/6. NBC was next at 1.4/4 for Life. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1 with a re-run of 90210.

CBS took the top spot at 10 with a CSI: New York re-run pulling 2.2/6. ABC's Life On Mars was second at 2.1/6. Another Law & Order re-run on NBC was third at 1.7/5.

On the night Fox took first with a 5.4/15 and 16.3 million total viewers. ABC was second at 2.7/7. CBS earned a 2.6/7 and was second in total viewers with 10.1 million. NBC was fourth at 1.5/4 while the CW finished fifth with a 1.1/3.