Primetime Ratings: Private Practice Makes Perfect for ABC

ABC won Wednesday night in the 18-49 demo with a 3.7 rating/10 share average, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Private Practice was the top rated show on ABC and any network with a 4.4/11 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., although that was down from last week's 4.8/1.

Quirky ABC drama Pushing Daisies (Twin Peaks meets Six Feet Under with a touch of Target commercial) was even with last week at a 3.6/10.

CBS was second on the night with a 3.5/9, led by CSI: NY with a 4.1/11 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. to win its time period handily. Kid Nation continued to underwhelm after its early overhype at a 2.4/7 for last place in its 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period.

NBC was third with a 3.1/8, topped by Bionic Woman, although that show continued its slide in the overnights, down from last week's 3.8/10 and way down from its debut 5.5/14. It also dropped from a 3.5/9 in its first half-hour to a 3.2/8 in its second.

Fox was fourth with a 2.8/8 led by the just-renewedKitchen Nightmares at a 3.2/8, up from last week's 3/8.

The CW was fifth with a 1.9/5 topped by America’s Next Top Model, which beat CBS and tied with Fox for third place from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.