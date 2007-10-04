Primetime Ratings: Private Practice, Bionic Woman Down in Week Two

ABC won the 18-49 demo Wednesday night in the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings with a 4.1 rating/11 share.

ABC's heavily promoted Pushing Daisies opened with that same 4.1/11, winning its 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period, but two other heavily promoted shows were down from their premieres.

ABC followed up with a win from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., with Grey's Anatomy spinoff Private Practice averaging a 4.5/11, topping NBC's Bionic Woman with a 4/10.

Bionic Woman's strong start last week had ratings handicappers looking to see if it would maintain that ratings punch in its second outing. It didn't.

Both Bionic Woman and Private Practice -- a remake and a spinoff, respectively -- were down, and Bionic Woman significantly so, from their premieres the week before. Last week, the also-heavily-promoted Bionic Woman averaged a 5.5/14 to win the time period and Private Practice averaged a 5.1/13 for second place.

A growing caveat is that the overnight numbers don’t account for time-shifted digital-video-recorder viewing, which has grown significantly (from 9% to about 20%) since last year.

CBS barely nipped NBC for second place on the night with a 3.4/9. CBS' top show was CSI: NY, with a 3.9/10 at 10 p.m. NBC averaged a 3.3/9, down from the 4.1/11 it averaged the previous Wednesday night.

Fox was fourth with a 2.5/7, led by Kitchen Nightmares’ 2.9/7 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. up against Bionic Woman and Private Practice.

The CW recorded a 1.7/5. Its top show was America’s Next Top Model at a 2.2/4 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.