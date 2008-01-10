Primetime Ratings: Photo Finish on Wednesday Night
It was essentially a dead heat for the ratings crown in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers for the broadcast networks.
NBC was first with a 3.1 rating/8 share, but ABC and CBS were right behind, tied for second at a 3/8. All three had all-new lineups.
In a distant fourth was Fox with a 1.4/4 for an all-repeat lineup, a time-out of sorts between its college-football-led ratings victories and next week's return of American Idol.
The CW was not too far behind Fox at a 0.9/2.
NBC's top show was Law & Order: Criminal Intent, which averaged a 3.5/10 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. But the top show of the night was CBS' Criminal Minds at a 3.9/10 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. ABC's top show was Supernanny at a 3.6/9 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.
Fox aired back-to-back repeats of Kelsey Grammer sitcom Back to You and Til Death, which all averaged about that same 1.4 rating.
The CW was led by Gossip Girl, which averaged a 1.1/3, its best ratings in one month according to the network.
