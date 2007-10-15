Primetime Ratings: Patriots Blitz Housewives

The matchup of two undefeated National Football League teams on CBS was enough to give that network a primetime victory in the 18-49 demo Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, with a 5 rating/13 share.

The NFL-game overrun took up the first hour of primetime and blew away the competition with a 10.4/30 (to a 5.1/15 for the other four networks combined) as viewers watched the New England Patriots score a boatload of unanswered points to thrash the Dallas Cowboys.

The top non-football show of the night was Desperate Housewives, which won its time period with a 7.3/17 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. on ABC, which came in second on the night with a 4.6/12 average in the demo. Housewives rebounded from last week's 6.6/16, when it was up against NBC's night-winning NFL game between the Bears and the Packers. ABC's Brothers & Sisters also benefited from Housewives' stronger showing, winning its time period with a 4.8/13, up from last week's 4.5/12.

NBC was a distant third with a 3.3/9 for its NFL matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, a far less marquee matchup than the previous week's game, which drew a 5.6/15.

Fox was third with a 3/8, led by The Simpsons with a 4.2/11 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m..

The CW averaged a blink-and-you-missed it 0.4/1 for the almost pulseless CW Now (0.2/1), Online Nation and a repeat of America’s Next Top Model.