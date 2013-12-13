Primetime Ratings: Partially Boosted by Football, CBS Takes Thursday

CBS led all the networks on Thursday with a partially NFL inflated 2.7 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network's affiliates in San Diego and Denver preempted CBS' regular lineup to air the Chargers-Broncos game, so ratings are approximate.

Big Bang Theory rose 10% to a 5.3, The Millers improved 21% to a 2.9 and The Crazy Ones was even with last week's 2.1. Two and Half Men dipped two tenths to a 2.1 and Elementary was even with a 1.8.

ABC finished in second with a 2.2/7, airing a night of winter finales. Grey's Anatomy ended 2013 with a 2.7, up 17% from last week while Scandal wrapped the year with a 3.2, a 7% improvement. Earlier, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland was even with a 0.9.

NBC was in third with a 1.2/3. The Sing-Off lost another 22%, falling to a 1.4, while Sean Saves the World rose 11% from its last episode three weeks ago to a 1.0. The Michael J. Fox Show and Parenthood were both even with their last respective episodes with a 0.9 and 1.2.

Fox finished in a fourth-place 1.0/3, as X Factor lost 14% from last week to a 1.2.

The CW finished with a 0.8/2 in the 18-49 demo. The Vampire Diaries and Reign were each even with last week at 1.0 and 0.6, respectively. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries was down a tenth to a 1.0 and Reign dipped a tenth as well to a 0.5.