Primetime Ratings: 'The Office' Tops Thursday Night
NBC's The Office took advantage of a night off for ABC's Grey's Anatomy to reign as the most-watched primetime program in the 18-49 demo Thursday.
ABC and CBS finished in a virtual tie for top honors for the night in 18-49, followed closely by Fox and then the Peacock. NBC actually matched the Eye with an 8 share from 8-10 p.m., before faltering in the 10 p.m. hour with The Jay Leno Show.
CBS dominated the night in total viewers, drawing 26% more than second-place ABC and nearly twice as many as NBC.
