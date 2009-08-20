Primetime Ratings: 'Octomom' Special Loses Out to 'Talent'

NBC's America's Got Talent was the top draw on a very quiet Wednesday night, which included a nothing-special tune-in for Fox's "Octomom" special."

According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen, the results show edition of America's Got Talent (2.4 rating/7 share in adults 18-49, 10.3 million viewers overall) easily led the 9 o'clock hour and was the night's No. 1 program despite showing some significant week-to-week erosion; the hot show may be slowing down some as it nears its finale, as Tuesday's performance show was on the low side as well. NBC was also solid at 8 o'clock with a recap episode of Talent (1.6/5 in 18-49, 6.6 million viewers overall) and at 10 with a repeat of Law & Order (1.4/4 in 18-49, 5.5 million viewers overall).

To read the full story from Variety, click here.