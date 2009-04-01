Primetime Ratings: Obsournes Are Back, Fox Wins Tuesday

Ozzy, Sharon, and the kids returned to primetime last night with Osbournes: Reloaded and finished second in the 9:30 time slot with a 4.1/10 rating. The Obsournes return programmed with an hour and a half of American Idol gave Fox an easy primetime win.

Fox won the 8 p.m. hour with a 8.4/23 with American Idol. The 23.4 million average viewers made it the most-watched hour in primetime. NCIS on CBS was second with a 3.4/9. NBC's Biggest Loser: Couples earned a 3.0/8. The CW finished fourth at 1.0/3 with Reaper. ABC struggled along in fifth with a re-run of Better Off Ted earning a 0.9/3.

Fox held strong in the 9 p.m. hour though numbers tailed off considerably after American Idol went off the air at 9:30 to make way for the Osbournes. At 9 p.m. Idol averaged a 9.0/22 and 23.7 million viewers. Obsournes: Reloaded lost more than half of the Idol audience, averaging 9.3 million viewers and delivering a 4.1/10 (see related story, "Some Fox Affils Keep ‘Osbournes' Off"). Cumulatively Fox earned a 6.5/16 on the hour. NBC was second at 4.0/10 for the second hour of Biggest Loser. CBS' the Mentalist earned a 3.8/9 and was first in total viewers with 16.9 million. ABC rebounded to fourth with a 2.9/7 for Dancing With the Stars results show. The CW was fifth at 1.1/3 with 90210.

At 10, NBC took over the top spot with a 4.0/10 for Law & Order: SVU. CBS earned a 2.8/8 for Without A Trace. The debut of ABC's Cupid was third at 2.3/6.

Fox won the night overall with a 7.5/19 and 19.9 million average viewers. NBC was second at 3.5/9 followed by CBS at 3.3/9. ABC earned a 2.0/5 and the CW finished fifth at 1.0/3.