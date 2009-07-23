Primetime Ratings: Obama Presser Most-Watched On Wednesday

President Obama's primetime press conference on health care attracted 16.5 million viewers across ABC, NBC, and CBS, the three broadcast networks that covered the even live Wednesday, according to Fast Nationals which are subject to change. It was the least-watched of Obama's primetime press conferences to date on the broadcast networks-18.8 million tuned into his Apr. 29 presser while 29.4 million watched in late March.

Overall, the conference drew 24.7 million viewers across the 11 networks that aired it live, with a combined household rating of 16.3.

As expected, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance topped the press conference's rating on any one network, with viewers spread out across NBC, ABC and CBS. Dance averaged a 2.8/10 and 7.3 million viewers. The presser averaged a 1.3/4 across the three networks in the 8 p.m. hour, with ABC leading the way at 1.5/5, followed by NBC (1.4/5) and CBS (0.9/3). NBC's coverage drew the most viewers with 6.4 million. A rerun of America's Next Top Model earned a 0.5/2 on the CW.

The second hour of Dance earned a 2.9/9 at 9 p.m. NBC's America's Got Talent pulled a 2.4/7 and was first in viewers with 11.1 million. Wipeout on ABC was next at 2.3/7. CBS delivered a 1.4/4 for a rerun of Criminal Minds. Another Top Model rerun on the CW came in at 0.5/1.

A CSI: NY repeat on CBS won at 10 with a 1.4/4, followed closely by I Survived a Japanese Game Show on ABC at 1.3/4. NBC was third with The Philanthropist delivering a 1.1/3.

Fox won the night with a 2.8/9. ABC was second at 1.7/6, with NBC just behind at 1.6/5. CBS earned a 1.2/4. The CW finished fifth at 0.5/2.