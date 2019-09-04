Primetime Ratings: Noisy ‘AGT’ Gives NBC Easy Win

NBC won the Tuesday ratings contest, with America’s Got Talent leading the Peacock to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 0.8/4 that ABC tallied.

America’s Got Talent, with Sean Hayes as a guest judge, ticked up 8% to 1.4. Bring the Funny got a flat 0.7.

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise did a level 1.0 and was followed by repeated comedies.

CBS, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.4/2. CBS had repeated dramas.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4, and Preso No. 1 at 0.3. All three shows were flat.

On Univision, it was La Rosa de Guadalupe down 25% from the night before at 0.3 and Juntos up 33% to 0.4, then Sin Miedo a la Verdad also up 33% to 0.4.

Fox got a 0.3/2. A rerun of The Resident led into First Responders Live north 33% at 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.1/1, with Pandora down a tenth at 0.1 and a Roswell repeat.