Sean Hayes, Queen Latifah to Guest Judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sean Hayes and Queen Latifah turn up on America’s Got Talent as guest judges Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, respectively. It’s the first time the NBC variety program has guest judges lined up for the semifinal rounds.

Hayes stars on Will & Grace. Singer and actress Queen Latifah appears in The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live on ABC Nov. 5.

The regular judges are Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews hosts.

The acts perform at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Previous guest judges this season have been country star Brad Paisley, NBA standout Dwyane Wade, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno.

On the AGT results show airing Sept. 4, season 12 winner Darci Lynne Farmer, a ventriloquist, performs along with comedian Preacher Lawson, also of season 12.

The season 14 winner will be crowned in a two-hour live show Sept. 18.

America’s Got Talent has averaged 12.2 million total viewers in live plus seven day Nielsen ratings.