Primetime Ratings: No Riches for 'Philanthropist'

The premiere of NBC's new series The Philanthropist won its timeslot

Wednesday night but still only drew a 2 rating/6 share in the key 18-49 demo.

The drama from Homicide'sTom Fontana beat a rerun of CSI: NY and the ABC News Primetime special Questions for the President--Prescription for

America. The ABC News

special drew a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo for third place, though it drew a

1.4 in the 25-54 news organizations target.

At 8 p.m., So You

Think you Can Dance on Fox and Wipeout on ABC tied with a 2.7/9 while

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of

Here! drew a 1.5/5. Reruns of The

New Adventures of Old Christine and Gary Unmarried combined for a 1.1/4 on

CBS. A rerun of America's Next Top

Model drew a 0.5/2 for The CW.

At 9 p.m. America's

Got Talent won the hour for NBC, drawing a 3.1/9, with the second

hour of Dance drawing a 2.9/9 on

Fox. A Criminal Minds rerun on

CBS and I Survived a Japanese Game

Show on ABC both garnered a 1.6/5. A rerun of Hitched or Ditched drew a .4/1 on The

CW.

At 10 p.m. CSI: NY drew a 1.7/5, finishing behind

The Philanthropist but ahead of

the ABC News special.