Primetime Ratings: No Riches for 'Philanthropist'

By

The premiere of NBC's new series The Philanthropist won its timeslot
Wednesday night but still only drew a 2 rating/6 share in the key 18-49 demo.
The drama from Homicide'sTom Fontana beat a rerun of CSI: NY and the ABC News Primetime special Questions for the President--Prescription for
America. The ABC News
special drew a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo for third place, though it drew a
1.4 in the 25-54 news organizations target.

At 8 p.m., So You
Think you Can Dance on Fox and Wipeout on ABC tied with a 2.7/9 while
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of
Here! drew a 1.5/5. Reruns of The
New Adventures of Old Christine and Gary Unmarried combined for a 1.1/4 on
CBS. A rerun of America's Next Top
Model drew a 0.5/2 for The CW.

At 9 p.m. America's
Got Talent won the hour for NBC, drawing a 3.1/9, with the second
hour of Dance drawing a 2.9/9 on
Fox. A Criminal Minds rerun on
CBS and I Survived a Japanese Game
Show on ABC both garnered a 1.6/5. A rerun of Hitched or Ditched drew a .4/1 on The
CW.

At 10 p.m. CSI: NY drew a 1.7/5, finishing behind
The Philanthropist but ahead of
the ABC News special.