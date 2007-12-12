Primetime Ratings: With No New House, NBC Wins Tuesday Night

Without a new House episode to rack up the ratings for Fox, NBC won a lightly viewed Tuesday night with a 3 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, led by Biggest Loser with a 3.5/9 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Fox was second, however, with a 2.8/8 in the demo, led by that House repeat, which averaged a 3.5/9 and was the second-highest-rated show of the night, topping several new episodes on other networks.

ABC was third with a 2.6/7 and returned to its winning 8 p.m.-9 p.m. ways with holiday specials, this time a repeat of Shrek the Halls and a Winnie the Pooh outing, which together averaged a 3.2/9 to edge out NBC from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

CBS was fourth with a 2.1/6, led by NCIS with a 2.5/7. CBS may have been burning off episodes of low-rated drama Cane, or it may have been trying to attract more eyeballs. Either way, the show got back-to-back airings from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. and was last or tied for last in its time period against a mix of new shows and repeats on the competition.

The CW was fifth with a 1/3 for America's Next Top Model and a repeat of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which averaged a 1.3/3 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. compared with the 2.6/7 it averaged on co-owned CBS the week before.