Primetime Ratings: No Competition for Final 12 American Idol Contestants

Fox crushed the competition Tuesday night as the final 12 American Idols gathered for a two-hour sing-off, averaging a 10.8/28 in the 18-49 demo.

There weren't a lot of ratings points left over, with neither ABC nor CBS able to crack a 2 rating average on the night.

NBC was second with a 3/8, led by the second hour of The Biggest Loser with a 3.2/8 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

ABC and CBS were far behind in a tie for third with a 1.8/5. CBS' top show was Big Brother, which averaged a 2.1/5 up against Idol. ABC wasn't able top a 2 rating until its Primetime candid-camera show at 10 p.m., which averaged a 2.8/8.

The CW averaged a 1/2, led by One Tree Hill (1.1/3).