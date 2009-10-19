Primetime Ratings: NFL's Bears/Falcons Tackle Competition
NBC's Sunday Night
Football matchup between the Falcons and Bears propelled the network to a
first-place finish Sunday night, October 18, beating its closest competitor,
CBS, by 8/10 of a ratings point. The
4.8/12 for the night (which includes the pre-game Football Night in America) gave NBC a lift from last week's 4.5/12
for the Colts/Titans game.
Overrun from the 4 p.m. NFL games lifted CBS to a 6.5/19 in
the opening 7 p.m. hour and averaging 20.8 million viewers. NBC's pregame show was next at 2.2/6. America's
Funniest Home Videos on CBS turned in a 1.9/6. Fox aired reruns of The Cleveland Show (1.7/5) and The
Simpsons (2.1/6) for an average of 1.9/5.
The opening hour of the NBC Sunday Night Football game drew a 4.8/12, topping CBS, which scored
a 4.3/11 for NFL overrun followed by 60
Minutes. CBS was first in viewers
with 16 million. Fox got a 4.0/10 for The Simpsons (4.1/11) and The Cleveland Show (3.8/9). ABC's Extreme
Makeover: Home Edition came up at 3.0/8.
NBC jumped to 6.1/14 in the 9 p.m. hour and took the lead in
viewers with 16 million. ABC's Desperate Housewives moved up to second
at 4.6/11. Family Guy (4.2/10) and American
Dad (3.1/7) delivered a 3.6/8 for Fox.
CBS pulled in a 3.0/7 for the end of
60 Minutes into The Amazing Race.
The third hour of Sunday
Night Football charted a 6.3/16 and 15.4 million viewers for NBC. ABC's Brothers
& Sisters turned in a 3.2/8. CBS
was third at 2.1/5 for Amazing Race into
Three Rivers.
NBC won the night with a 4.8/12. CBS was next at 4.0/10 with 13.8 million
viewers, up from last week's 3.6/9 with 12.5 million tuning in. ABC and Fox tied for third at 3.2/8.
