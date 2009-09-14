Primetime Ratings: NFL Scores Ratings Touchdown

The first weekend of the NFL dominated the Sunday primetime landscape as NBC's Bears vs. Packers matchup was the highest-rated show and, combined with the pregame "Football Night in America," was more than enough to give the Peacock a win.

Green Bay's 21-15 win over Chicago earned a 7.5 rating/18 share in the 18-49 demo, with 18.7 million watching, but the numbers need to be time zone adjusted due to live sports programming. As of now, the game looks to be the most-watched contest since the 2006 Sunday night debut between the Manning brothers when Indianapolis played the Giants. The nearly 90-minute "Football Night" (3.9/11, 7.3m) also performed well as a lead-in. The combination should give NBC a powerhouse delivery every Sunday.

Pigskin was good to Fox as well, with its highlights show "The OT" (4.5/13, 10.4m) came in second. In nonsports programming, the series finale of "King of the Hill" (2.9/8, 6.1m) and a repeat of "Family Guy" (2.3/6, 4.9m) was enough to give Fox second place.

