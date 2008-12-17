Primetime Ratings: 'NCIS,' 'The Mentalist,' and 'Biggest Loser' On Top

CBS and NBC tied for first place Tuesday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.



That means that the viewrship winner will almost certainly be determined once the time-shifted viewing is added in.



CBS earned its 3.8 rating/10 share on the strength of NCIS (3.9/11) and The Mentalist (4.2/11), while NBC was powered by a two-hour Biggest Loser: Families finale, which was a big winner, averaging a 4/11 in its first hour, ballooning to a 5/13. while the contestant were shedding their pounds.



Fox was third with a 2.2/6 for an all-repeat lineup of House and Fringe.



ABC was fourth with a 2/5, thanks to Charlie Brown, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang. The Christmas special averaged a 2.9/8, compared to the 1.7/4 generated by back-to-back episodes of Jim, a repeat and a new one, and the exiting Eli Stone (1.5/4).



The CW averaged a .4/1 for repeats of 90210 and Privileged.