Primetime Ratings: NCAA Championship Gives CBS Win

Coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game between UNC and Michigan State lifted CBS to a Monday night win. Fox’s powerhouse drama block of House and 24 finished second.



House won the opening hour of primetime with a 5.0/13, the highest-rated non-basketball hour of the night. ABC was second with Dancing With the Stars at 4.1/11. The show was the most-watched for the night at 18.7 million total viewers. CBS was third at 3.3/9 with a re-run of The Big Bang Theory (3.2/9) followed by How I Met Your Mother (3.3/9). Chuck on NBC earned a 2.1/5. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1 with a re-run of Gossip Girl.



CBS took over the top slot at 9 p.m. with a 5.6/13 for championship game coverage. ABC finished second at 4.2/10 with the last half-hour of Dancing With the Stars (5.2/12) beating out CBS at 9 but then falling well behind at 9:30 with the debut of Surviving Suburbia dropping to third at 9:30 with a 3.2/8. Fox’s 24 was next at 3.8/9 followed by NBC’s Heroes at 2.6/6. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1 for One Tree Hill.



CBS earned its biggest number of the night with a 5.9/15 with UNC-Michigan State. ABC’s Castle delivered a 2.4/6. NBC was third at 2.2/5 with Medium.



Overall, CBS won the night with a 4.9/12 and were second in total audience with 13.7 million. Fox was next at 4.4/11. ABC earned a 3.6/9 but edged out CBS with total viewers with 14.9 million. NBC pulled a 2.3/6. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1.