Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Talent' Tops Tuesday

The two-hour season premiere of America's Got Talent 4 pulled a 3.2/10 and 11.3 million viewers for first place on the night, giving NBC an easy Tuesday night win.

A re-run of NCIS on CBS beat the debut of The Superstars on ABC. CBS averaged a 1.7/5 and 10.9 million viewers while ABC earned a 1.5/5. NBC was next at 1.4/5 with I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. A rerun of Fox's House turned in a 1.3/5. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a 90210 rerun.

The debut of America's Got Talent 4 started off at 2.8/8 with 10.3 million viewers. Over the two hour debut, the show's average was lower than last season's debut, which earned a 3.8/10 and 12.8 million viewers.

Second at 9 p.m. was CBS with a 1.6/5 for a rerun of The Mentalist. The second hour of the Superstars drew a 1.2/3 for ABC. Fox was next at 1.1/3 for Mental. Hitched Or Ditched on the CW drew a 0.5/2.

At 10, the second hour of America's Got Talent delivered a 3.6/11 and 12.3 million viewers. CBS was next at 1.5/4 for 48 Hours Mystery. Family Secret on ABC delivered a third-place 1.2/3.

On the night NBC was tops with a 2.6/8. CBS earned a 1.6/5 and was first in viewers with 9.1 million. ABC came in at 1.3/4, followed closely by Fox at 1.2/4. The CW was fifth with a 0.5/1.