Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Southland' Tops CBS' 'Harper's Island' at 10 p.m.

New NBC police drama Southlandwon the 10 p.m. hour for NBC, besting CBS' murder mystery Harper's Island in the key 18-49 demo.New episodes of The Office won their half hour slots as NBC tied CBS for first place on the night. Amy Poehler's new comedyParks and Recreation debuted in second place at 8:30, but at a 3.0 was a strong improvement over Kath and Kim's average (2.3) in that timeslot.

Survivor won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with a 3.5/11 and 11.3 million viewers. NBC was second at 3.1/10. The Office (3.3/11) beat out Survivor (3.2/11) in the first half hour but Parks and Recreation finished well behind, with a 3.0/9 to Survivor's 3.7/11 at 8:30. Parks drew 6.8 million viewers, losing more than 500,000 from the Office audience. Fox was third on the hour at 2.5/8 for Bones. ABC's In the Motherhood (1.3/4) and Samantha Who? (1.4/4) came in fourth at a cumulative 1.3/4. The CW was fifth at 0.7/2 with a re-run of Smallville.

CBS was again tops at 9 with a 3.7/10 and 16.3 million viewers tuning in to CSI, the highest audience total on the night. NBC was next at 3.5/10. The second new episode of The Office was first from 9-9:30 at 3.9/11 but 30 Rock fell to third at 9:30 with a 3.1/9. Hell's Kitchen on Fox was next at 3.3/9. A re-run of Grey's Anatomy on ABC earned a 1.4/4. The CW was fifth at 0.8/2 for a re-run of Supernatural.

Southland was the 10 p.m. winner for NBC, earning a 3.2/9. Harper's Island earned a 2.7/8. Harper's beat out Southland in total viewers, 10.4 million to 9.7 million. ABC finished third with a Private Practice re-run delivering a 1.3/4.

Overall for the night NBC and CBS tied for first at 3.3/10. CBS won total audience with 12.7 million. Fox was next at 2.9/8 followed by ABC at 1.3/4. The CW finished fifth with a 0.7/2.

