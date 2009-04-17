Primetime Ratings: NBC's ‘Parks' Slips at 8:30, ‘Southland' Stays in First at 10

Amy Poehler's new comedy Parks and Recreation couldn't build on its 3.0/9 debut, falling to a third-place 2.5/7 at 8:30 Thursday night. NBC's new drama Southland is fairing better however, staying in control of first place and beating out CBS's Harper's Island again at 10 p.m.

Survivor got CBS to a first place lead at 8 with a 3.5/11 and 11.6 million viewers, the second-highest hourly viewer average on the night. Fox was second at 2.5/8 with Bones. My Name Is Earl (2.1/7) and Parks and Recreation both finished third in their respective half hour slots, NBC totaled a 2.3/7 on the hour. ABC was next with In the Motherhood (1.4/5) and Samantha Who (1.5/5) averaging a 1.5/5. The CW finished fifth at 0.7/2 for a re-run of Smallville.

CBS and NBC tied for first at 9 with both networks delivering 3.8/10, though CBS had nearly double NBC's viewer average with 15.4 million tuning in. CBS programmed CSI while NBC countered with its popular comedy block of The Office (4.1/11) and 30 Rock (3.5/9). Fox was third at 3.4/9 with Hell's Kitchen, which finished third at 9 and beat out 30 Rock for second at 9:30.

Southland earned a first place 3.1/9 finish at 10 p.m., falling just below its 3.2/9 debut. Harper's Island was second at 2.2/6 but fell more dramatically from its first week number of 2.7/8. A re-run of Private Practice on ABC earned a 1.3/4.

On the night CBS was first at 3.2/9 with 11.7 million viewers. NBC and Fox finished tied for second at 3.0/9. ABC earned a 1.4/4 with the CW fifth with a 0.7/2.