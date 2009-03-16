Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Kings' Can't Take Ratings Crown

Desperate Housewives was the most-watched and highest-rated show again on Sunday night, giving ABC the win with a 3.5/9 overall rating among P18-49.

CBS led off the night in first with a strong showing for 60 Minutes, which earned a 2.2/7 and grabbed 12.6 million viewers. The program featured an interview with Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Federal Reserve. The numbers also got a boost with the NCAA men's basketball tournament selection show as a lead in. America's Funniest Home Videos on ABC was second at 2.1/7. Dateline on NBC finished third with a 1.1/4. Hole in the Wall on Fox earned a 0.8/3. The CW was fifth at 0.2/1 for a re-run of Jericho.

ABC and CBS tied for first in the 8 p.m. hour, both with a 3.0/8 rating. ABC programmed Extreme Makeover: Home Edition while CBS countered with Amazing Race. Fox's Sunday night comedy block was third at 2.6/7 with The Simpsons (2.8/8) and King of the Hill (2.4/6) at 8 and 8:30 respectively. The premiere of NBC's Kings earned a fourth-place 1.6/4 for in its first hour. The first hour of Moonstruck on the CW earned a 0.3/1.

Desperate Housewives propelled ABC to first place in the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.0/12 and 14.4 million total viewers. Fox was second at 3.2/8 for Family Guy (3.6/9) and American Dad (2.9/7) at 9 and 9:30 respectively. The second hour of Kings didn't fare much better for NBC, earning another fourth place finish with a 1.7/4. The CW was fifth with the second hour of the movie Moonstruck at 0.2/1.

ABC remained on top in the final hour of primetime, with Brothers & Sisters pulling a 3.7/9. CBS and NBC finished tied for second at 2.7/7. CBS' The Unit won the most total viewers for the hour while NBC counterprogrammed with Celebrity Apprentice.

On the night ABC led the way with a 3.5/9. CBS was second at 2.7/7 and first in total viewers with 11.7 million. Fox was third at 2.2/6 and NBC was fourth with a 1.8/5. The CW, at 0.2/1, finished fifth.