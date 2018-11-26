Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Sunday Night Football’

NBC scored big in Sunday’s prime ratings, as Sunday Night Football paced the network to a 4.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. That topped the 1.8/7 that CBS got.

It was the Vikings versus the Packers on NBC. Football Night in America went up 20% to 2.4 and the pre-game climbed 18% to 4.6, then the game itself fell 7% to a 5.4. Last Sunday featured the Bears and the Vikings.

On CBS, an NFL overrun drove 60 Minutes up 110% to 2.1. God Friended Me grew 25% to 1.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles escalated 13% for a 0.9. Madam Secretary rated a flat 0.6.

ABC was at 0.7/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos went up 13% for a 0.9 and Dancing with the Stars: Juniors fell 14% to 0.6. Shark Tank slipped 13% to 0.7 and was followed by a Shark Tank rerun.

Fox posted a 0.6/2. Repeated comedies led into The Simpsons down 44% to 0.9 and Bob’s Burgers off 25% at 0.9, then more reruns.

Univision got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

The CW was at 0.3/1 as Supergirl posted a level 0.3 and Charmed lost a tenth of a point for a 0.2.