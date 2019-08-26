Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Steelers-Titans

NBC was the big winner in Sunday prime ratings, with pre-season football leading the way to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped ABC’s 0.7/4.

NBC had an America’s Got Talent rerun leading into Steelers versus Titans at 1.3.

ABC offered an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then Celebrity Family Feud at 0.8 and $100,000 Pyramid at 0.6, both flat, and To Tell the Truth up 20% at 0.6.

CBS was just behind at 0.6/3. 60 Minutes lost 44% for a 0.5 and Big Brother slid 15% to 1.1. The Instinct series finale posted a 0.4, level with last week, and an NCIS: Los Angeles repeat wrapped up prime.

Telemundo tallied a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.3 from 7 to 9 p.m. and a 0.4 from 9 to 10 p.m. The premiere of El Secreto de Selenda scored a 0.4.

Univision weighed in at 0.3/2. Aqui Y Ahora got a 0.3 and 2013 movie No Se Aceptan Devoluciones rated a 0.4.

Fox got a 0.2/1. Comedy reruns led into What Just Happened?!? With Fred Savage down a tenth at 0.1.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with reruns.