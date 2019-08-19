‘Instinct’ Won’t See Season Three on CBS

CBS drama Instinct will not live past season two on the network. Alan Cumming stars as a former CIA operative, author and professor who teams up with the NYPD. The show was inspired by a James Patterson novel.

Michael Rauch created Instinct.

The cast also includes Bojana Novakovic, Naveen Andrews and Daniel Ings.

The series finale runs Aug. 25. Two episodes Aug. 18 got a 0.5 and a 0.3 in viewers 18-49 in Nielsen’s overnight ratings.

Rauch said on Twitter, “Thanks to our incredible crew, cast, writers, producers & all who helped make our show, with respect, talent & kindness. And a giant thank you to our diehard fans for your love, loyalty & excellent taste (is it too soon to ask for a reboot?)”