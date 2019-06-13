Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Stanley Cup Closer

NBC skated to a big win in Wednesday ratings, as the final game of the NHL championship paced the Peacock to a 2.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. In distant second was ABC at 0.8/4.

The Stanley Cup game seven, Bruins against Blues, did a 2.5 across prime. Game five got a 1.5 and game six a 1.9.

The St. Louis Blues won the Cup.

ABC had game shows: Press Your Luck at 0.9, up a tenth of a point from the night before, the premiere of Card Sharks at 0.9 and Match Game at 0.8.

Fox got a 0.6/3 and CBS a 0.5/3. Fox had MasterChef at a flat 0.7 and the premiere of First Responders Live at 0.5. Dick Wolf produces the latter.

On CBS, The Amazing Race got a 0.8 and NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget a 0.4, both shows flat. A SWAT repeat took up the 10 p.m. hour.

Telemundo also did a 0.5/3, with Betty en NY at 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at 0.6, both flat.

Univision rated a 0.3/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1. A Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat led into Jane the Virgin at a level 0.2.