Fox Grabs Dick Wolf’s ‘First Responders Live’

Fox has picked up unscripted Dick Wolf series First Responders Live. Josh Elliott, formerly of CBS News, will host. The show offers a live look at first responders as they answer emergency calls across the country. First Responders Live premieres Wednesday, June 12.

The show “will provide a raw, in-depth look at the brave American heroes, including firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and first responders, who put their own lives on the line as they race into danger to save others,” said Fox.

First Responders Live will embed cameras in multiple cities across the country to document “a night in the life of these units.”

“I am thrilled to work with the legendary Dick Wolf on a show that will give viewers a unique look at the bravest and most courageous among us, as they jump into the fray to rescue and save lives,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “With the success of our drama, 9-1-1, viewers have a strong appetite for stories based in this world. Watching real first responders spring into action as they answer these calls will be a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat journey for viewers each week.”

Elliott, who was news anchor at Good Morning America before moving to CBSN, will provide live analysis and commentary, with a team of experts pitching in. He’s also worked on NBC’s Today and ESPN’s SportsCenter. He hosted National Geographic’s Yellowstone Live last summer.

Wolf’s shows include the Chicago dramas and Law & Order franchise on NBC, FBI on CBS and Criminal Confessions on Oxygen.

“I have always been fascinated by the brave work of first responders, who face life-and-death decisions on a daily basis,” said Wolf. “First Responders Live will give viewers a front-row seat to paramedic, fire and police calls, and they will see the challenges of every type of emergency. It is truly the real-life version of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

First Responders Live is produced by Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company. Dick Wolf, Rasha Drachkovitch and Tom Thayer serve as executive producers.