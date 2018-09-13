Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Robust ‘AGT’, ‘World of Dance’

NBC took top ratings honors Wednesday, riding the America’s Got Talent results show to a 1.3 among viewers 18-49 in prime, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat Fox’s 1.1/5.

America’s Got Talent was up a tenth of a point at 1.5. Its finale rolls next week. Two hours of World of Dance did a 1.1, also a tenth better than last week. It was the season finale.

On Fox, MasterChef rated a 1.1 across Fox’s prime, a 10% gain from last week.

CBS was at 0.8/4. Big Brother fell 7% to 1.4. Repeats of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds followed.

ABC did a 0.6/3. Repeated comedies led into Castaways, which slipped 20% to 0.4.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Burden of Truth rated a 0.2, up from 0.1. A Supergirl repeat followed.